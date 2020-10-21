You won't believe what's being stolen

COFFS/CLARENCE Police are appealing to the public to identify an alleged Lego bandit. The man, pictured below, has been allegedly stealing a large volume of Lego from several retail outlets.

It's understood the thefts have occured in the Coffs Harbour area and surrounds.

This is not the first time Lego has been smuggled from the shelves. In 2019, five people were arrested over an alleged shoplifting ring in Sydney where over $10,000 worth of Lego and other property were stolen.

Authorities are requesting that anyone with information about this person, please contact Coffs Harbour Police on (02) 66910799 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.