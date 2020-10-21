Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Do you recognise this man?
Do you recognise this man? Coffs/Clarence Police District
Crime

You won't believe what's being stolen

Jenna Thompson
by
21st Oct 2020 7:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

COFFS/CLARENCE Police are appealing to the public to identify an alleged Lego bandit. The man, pictured below,  has been allegedly stealing a large volume of Lego from several retail outlets.

It's understood the thefts have occured in the Coffs Harbour area and surrounds. 

This is not the first time Lego has been smuggled from the shelves. In 2019, five people were arrested over an alleged shoplifting ring in Sydney where over $10,000 worth of Lego and other property were stolen. 

Authorities are requesting that anyone with information about this person, please contact Coffs Harbour Police on (02) 66910799 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

clarence crime coffs harbour lego theft
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Catastrophic’: Union responds to university restructure

        Premium Content ‘Catastrophic’: Union responds to university restructure

        Education Concerns about flow-on effects for staff and students as impact on Coffs Harbour campus revealed

        Open the gates to Clarence’s most prestigious property

        Premium Content Open the gates to Clarence’s most prestigious property

        Property With a price tag close to $5 million, this Palm Terrace mansion is not out of place...

        REVEALED: Shopping mall’s “high risk” new food plans

        Premium Content REVEALED: Shopping mall’s “high risk” new food plans

        News Centre to create new food shops, including an experience not seen outside of Sydney...

        Grafton man sentenced for power tool crime spree

        Premium Content Grafton man sentenced for power tool crime spree

        Crime Court heard 45-year-old man went on month-long crime spree, stealing thousands of...