You won't believe what this druggy did to get his meth back

A man lost his drugs in a public toilet then offered a reward and gave out his mobile number and name. Rob Williams

A HAPPLESS druggy lost his $5000 supply of methamphetamine in a public loo then offered service station staff a reward of $500 for the drug's safe return.

Ipswich crook Dann'll Todd Anthony Sabine also left his name and mobile number with staff, who handed them to police.

Sabine did not like the idea of spending up to two years in jail for his mistake, so he asked the Brisbane Supreme Court to overturn the sentence.

He failed to impress with his claim that the term was "manifestly excessive", with the trio of justices tossing his appeal out.

Sabine was sentenced to two years on May 17 last year, after he was convicted of unlawful possession of the drug ice.

Police nabbed him after he mistakenly left 21.75 grams of ice in a service station's public toilet.

When the 30-year-old realised his mistake he called the servo and said he would pay $500 to the person who found them.

He also gave the servo attendant his name and mobile phone number.

When the drugs did not turn up, Sabine sent a female friend to the business to find out whether or not they had been found.

Police eventually came knocking and the Queensland Rail worker was charged, convicted and sentenced to two years in jail with parole after 12 months.

The appeal judges rejected his claim that he should have received a more lenient sentence, saying there was no sign of remorse and he did not co-operate with police.

They also said the amount of drugs was significant, he had previous form for the same offences and he performed "poorly" while on probation.

Sabine is likely to be released in May, 2019.

- NewsRegional