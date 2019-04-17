Poll shows Aussies support electric cars

EVER since Bill Shorten unveiled his electric car target, many have questioned whether it's achievable but a new poll shows most Australians support it.

The YouGov Galaxy online survey of 861 eligible voters found 62 per cent either supported Labor's policy or thought it should go even further.

Just 38 per cent thought Labor's plan was too much too soon.

The poll was taken between April 10 and 11 just over a week after Labor revealed its goal for 50 per cent of new cars sold in Australia to be electric by 2030.

Australians also seem confident that electric cars represent the wave of the future.

About 68 per cent of those surveyed either own or expect to buy an electric car in the future, although 50 per cent said they would wait until they become as affordable as petrol cars. This is projected to occur by 2025.

"The results show the Federal Government is out of touch with everyday Australians," Climate Councillor and former head of BP Australasia, Greg Bourne said.

"Australians are much more forward-thinking than the Federal Government. They are keen to be part of the electric revolution with one in six people planning to purchase an electric vehicle next time they buy a car."

The 2019 Tesla S model. Picture: Tesla.

The survey found 44 per cent supported the 2030 goal backed by a network of charging stations and another 18 per cent thought it should go even further.

There was also broad support among undecided voters with 40 per cent agreeing with the target and 24 per cent feeling it could go further. Only 36 per cent agreed with the Coalition position that the target was too ambitious.

More than a third of respondents said they liked the convenience of being able to charge their car from home.

Transport is a significant source of greenhouse gas pollution and contributes almost 20 per cent of Australia's emissions.

"Under this Federal Government, our greenhouse gas pollution has risen year on year" Mr Bourne said.

"That's what happens when there's no leadership on climate change. Australia has been in the go-slow lane and it's time for a new and innovative approach."