What happens next is devastating

Within moments this scene turned into one of utter carnage.

WARNING: Graphic.

Police have released the devastating dashcam footage of a fatal semi-trailer crash.

The driver at fault has admitted to feeling drowsy while driving and he may have fallen asleep at the wheel:

The video shows three vehicles, a Chevy, a Nissan pick-up, a Sterling tractor and a Toyota waiting behind a stop sign held by a construction crew member ahead of a construction zone, near Coytote Springs, Nervada.

The semi-trailer lost control and hit four vehicles. Picture: Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nevada Highway Patrol release images of the vehicles involved in fatal crash. Picture: Nevada Highway Patrol.

A fifth vehicle approached the scene and the driver failed to break, hitting all four vehicles.

The driver and passenger in the Toyota, Robert Barnes, 50, and Christopher Markley, 34, were sent flying due to force of impact and were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Investigators believe drowsy driving was a factor in this crash," the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Fox 5 Vegas quoted Trooper Jason Buratczuk who said "Drowsy driving is just as bad as if you were intoxicated or texting and driving … it impairs your ability to drive a vehicle."

The crash resulted in the deaths of a driver and passenger, who were stopped by a traffic controller. Picture: Nevada Highway Patrol.

Three other involved in the accident were taken to hospital, including the driver at fault. None of their injuries were life threatening

The devastating footage was captured on a Dashcam and was released by police. Picture: Nevada Highway Patrol.

At this stage, no charges have been made against the truck driver and the investigation is ongoing.

All lanes were shut down following the crash, with traffic diverted.