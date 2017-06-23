You'll be sure about Headland at Roches

ON STAGE: Headland will perform their Irish styled music.

IF you like a lively jig and folk to your night, head out to see Headland.

Based around Woolgoolga and Corindi Beach on the NSW North Coast, they serve up a mix of traditional and more recent Irish songs, lively jigs and reels, original compositions and contemporary music.

Headland's music is built upon the rich voice of Dubliner Robbie Kirwan, Canadian John Gallagher's vocals, compelling guitar and songwriting skills, Kevin Tierney's free-wheeling vocal and instrumental style, Mark Feeney's soaring whistle and flute playing and Dane Clarke's innovative mandolin and harmonica.

All the members have worked on their own music for many years and bring their own unique dimensions to the group.

Headland are performing at Roches Hotel on Saturday night starting at 8.30pm.