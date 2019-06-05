Meet your next sportsperson of the month

SPORTS AWARDS: With combined age of 97 years, there is fair age difference between this month's award winners.

Maclean resident Tom Hancock has taken out the senior sportsperson after he brought home a whopping seven gold medals from the National Masters Games.

BMX rider Tahlia Marsh has won Junior Sportsperson of the month award as the judges almost unanimously recognised the significance of her achievement in becoming a national champion.

Hancock, the 82-year-old athletics champion, had lost none of his competitive spirit and won his medals in javelin, shot put, hammer throw, high jump, discus, weight throw and throwing pentathlon.

He was keen to continue competing for years to come, saying his mother had lived to the ripe old age of 98 and wanted to become one of the few Masters athletes to compete at the age 100.

"Athletics is the sort of sport you can keep going at until you are 100 and some have done this," he said.

"It is quite a remarkable thing, there wouldn't be many sports where you can compete when you are over 100. And I am hoping to be one of them."

Hancock was happy to be recognised for his recent effort at the games but reflected more fondly on his time as a coach throughout his career and said at one time he was coaching up to 20 throwers.

He would sometimes take his charges to International Amateur Athletics Federation events across Europe which in turn led him to be approached to become a "coach of coaches".

"I would often go to Europe for IAAF events and at one stage they asked me what my qualifications were and then sent me to go and train other coaches," he said.

"So I travelled around running coaching courses not only in Australia but all around the Pacific, places like Vanuatu, Fiji, Maldives and the Cook Islands.

"And I did that for 20 years."

BMX champion Tahlia Marsh, at the start of her burgeoning career, was excited to have won the junior sportsperson award and said her achievements were down to all the hard work she had been putting in.

"It's awesome, I don't know who put me in but thanks to whoever did, it's another awesome achievement," she said.

"I train pretty hard and it s just awesome when you get awards like this.

"Thanks to the whole Clarence Valley for all their support through everything."

Marsh said her recent win at the National Titles in Shepparton was a realisation of a dream after going close a number of times in the few years prior to taking out the title.

"The best I had was second and to win it was just a great result and I had trained so well," she said.

The rider was already looking towards her next goal which was to do well at the World Titles in Belgium in July, where she will face some stiff competition.

"It will be a bigger event than Baku where I placed fifth and eighth and it will also be the last time I can compete with just my age group," she said.

"So I'll be back into training and will go and do my best there."

The award acted as a tool of motivation for the young rider who said awards such as these helped her build on her achievements.

"It gives me a bit of a boost to get those results I really want to get."

And she encouraged more people to give the sport of BMX a try, saying her home town club of South Grafton was "just awesome" and very welcoming.