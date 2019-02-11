Young and old combine for chase

INFLUENCER: Tucabia veteran Matt Pigg was a rock in the middle order for the side.

INFLUENCER: Tucabia veteran Matt Pigg was a rock in the middle order for the side. Kathryn Lewis

CRICKET: It was a case of the young and the old combining for Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving as the club pulled off a remarkable run chase to upset South Services.

A determined 161-run sixth wicket partnership between Tyson Blackadder (93) and veteran Matt Pigg (73*) would prove the difference as Tucabia secured a four-wicket win.

After Services opener Dylan Cleaver (145) had taken the Tucabia attack to task last week, the side was chasing an unlikely total of 276 for victory.

But the Tucabia outfit, who sit at the bottom of the GDSC Premier League ladder, refused to wilt, led by captain Jaye Yardy at the top of the order.

"I was impressed, not one person dropped their heads, the belief was always there when it probably shouldn't have been given our earlier season results,” he said.

Losing wickets in clumps hurt the Tucabia side initially with all of the top order getting starts as they reached 5-101.

Enter Blackadder and Pigg.

While he gave a few chances early on, the teenage all-rounder was impressive in the way he stood up to the Services attack to go within a whisker of his maiden top grade ton.

"It was just a patient effort, Piggy as the old head, each over he was there talking him through it,” Yardy said.

"Tyson gave the odd chance, but he still played a very mature knock.

"To get run-out on 93, I think he was devastated but he also knew he had done a lot of the job that he needed to.”

TUC-COP EARTHMOVING V SOUTH SERVICES

At JJ Lawrence Turf

Toss: South Services

South Services 1st Innings 275

Tuc-Cop 1st Innings

J Yardy b Harris 14

M Summers c Sullivan b Harris 16

JS Blanch c Peady b Scott 14

BP Lloyd lbw b Amos 36

T Bultitude c Sullivan b Ellis 16

TJ Blackadder run out 93

MC Pigg not out 73

TR Sullivan not out 1

Extras (b 10, lb 2, w 3, nb 0 15

SIX wickets for 278

Overs: 76.5

FoW: 1-34(M Summers) 2-37(J Yardy) 3-67(JS Blanch) 4-102(T Bultitude) 5-102(BP Lloyd) 6-261(TJ Blackadder)

Bowling: L Harris 13-3-25-2, J Amos 12-0-44-1, J Ellis 13-1-26-1, DW Cleaver 19-4-72-0, BG Scott 12-0-59-1, J Peady 5-1-20-0, SL McLennan 3-0-20-0

TUCABIA-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving won first innings by four wickets.