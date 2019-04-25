Young and old come together to remember

LEST WE FORGET: There was a huge turnout from the Yamba community to honour those who fought for our freedoms.

ALL GENERATIONS young and old turned out at Yamba today to commemorate those who fought for our freedoms.

St James School student captain Imogen Lee said she attended the march every year and it was an important way to remember those who fought.

"They would have had to be very brave and courageous," she said.

For McCauley Catholic College student Lucas Becker it was also a day to reflect.

"It is an important thing to do, because you need to respect everyone who gave their lives for this country."

Lucas said he looks forward to learning more about the history of the Anzacs in school.