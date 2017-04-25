Young and old, Grafton gives thanks for service

WITH school children surrounding one half of Memorial Park, Grafton High School student Josh Crispin gave thanks to the diggers lined opposite, and gave the young ones a challenge.

"To the school children here today, perhaps as you leave this park after the ceremony, shake the hand of these courageous men and women standing opposite," he said.

"I will certainly try to, as is it is because of them and their family members that Australia is the lucky country."

Grafton Anzac Day Service: Grafton High School: Josh Crispin: Josh Crispin of Grafton High School speaks at the Grafton Anzac Day service

And with the crowd's applause still sounding, before he could return to his seat, a hand shot out in his direction from second World War air force veteran Ray Lovett.

"I thought it was magnificent," he said.

"I think it is a great message. We don't expect them to know everything about it, but a day like this stirs it up."

Photos View Photo Gallery

It was a theme carried throughout the day, with returned servicemen marching side by side with family members young and old, some staying with them in the official parade lines.

For others like second World War engineer Henry Caldwell who served in the Middle East, Anzac Day was a time to remember his family, and he laid a wreath for his two brothers who also served.

"One was in the Navy and one was in the Air Force," he said.

World War 2 veteran Henry Caldwell gts a ride in the parade to the Grafton cenotaph on Anzac Day. Adam Hourigan

All three brothers returned from war, but only Henry remains.

"I've got my family here, my grand son and my son-in law," he said.

"I think (the ceremony) is beautiful - I was at the dawn service at Wooli which was a very nice little service, and came here to lay the wreath for my brothers."