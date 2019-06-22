Menu
St Joseph's Primary stage one sing in their choir section. Adam Hourigan
St Joseph's Primary stage one sing in their choir section. Adam Hourigan
Young and old, the music never stops at Maclean Eisteddfod

Adam Hourigan
22nd Jun 2019 10:00 AM
THE Maclean Civic Hall is ringing with the sounds of music, and on Tuesday it was the school's turn to take over the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod.

Students ranging from HSC level to kindergarten got their time in the spotlight, and whether they were experienced performers or first-time poetry speakers, they all got the chance to get on stage.

For the HSC students, they took the opportunity to have a fresh set of ears hear their performance pieces they will play for their end of year exams, and their works ranged from sweet vocals, searing guitar solos and even some stringed Metallica.

Then it was the turn of the kindergarten students, who shuffled onto stage, some nervously, some with big grins.

With a range of sweet songs, and fun actions, they kept the crowd smiling.

Watching the thousands of performances for the week is adjudicator Katie Rutlege.

 

Watching their conductor, the Maclean Public School K-2 choir sings their song on stage at the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod. Adam Hourigan
Watching their conductor, the Maclean Public School K-2 choir sings their song on stage at the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod. Adam Hourigan

Katie holds a Diploma of Music and Bachelor of Music in Voice and Opera Studies, from the Queensland of Conservatorium of Music, Griffith University and a Graduate Diploma of Music Education from Southern Cross University.

She currently teaches singing and music at Shearwater Steiner School Mullumbimby.

The eisteddfod runs until the end of the week, and will culminate in a concert on Saturday from 2pm. Tickets are $10 adults and concession $8 with children free.

 

CENTRE STAGE: Declan Hickey plays his own composition in the HSC music section of the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod. Adam Hourigan
CENTRE STAGE: Declan Hickey plays his own composition in the HSC music section of the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod. Adam Hourigan
