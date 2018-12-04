Young and the old lead the way for Harwood

LEADER: Matt Young (right) and Josh Johnson walk from the field after Young scored an unbeaten half century for Harwood in the Lower Clarence Cricket Association first grade clash.

LEADER: Matt Young (right) and Josh Johnson walk from the field after Young scored an unbeaten half century for Harwood in the Lower Clarence Cricket Association first grade clash. Bill North

CRICKET: It was a clash that came down to the final over, but in the end it was the balance of youth and experience, Young and old, that proved the difference between Harwood and Wanderers.

Led by a thrilling half-century to wily veteran Matt Young (72*) as well as crafty spells from Young and all-rounder Oscar Pilon (3 for 11 off 4.1), Harwood just escaped with an 11-run win at Harwood Oval.

After a strong 40-run opening stand between Pilon (8) and Tom Mullins (37), the Harwood innings threatened to stagnate before Young and Troy Turner (19) righted the ship with some heavy hitting.

Young finished the innings not out as Harwood brought up a total of 6-183.

"I think we got a par score on a flat deck and a good outfield,” Harwood captain Dane Mitchell said. "The young guys opening put in a great effort, and Youngy batted well in the late stage of the innings.

"We were under pressure in the middle overs, I don't know what we needed, but I knew we needed more runs. It was just good Youngy and Troy could up the run rate like they did.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

However the total appeared under threat with Wanderers storming out to 1-91 at the 15th over with openers Todd Peterie (10) and Jack Plater (retired 31) back in the sheds.

While middle order batsman Joel Petrie (26) attempted to kick along the chase, it was the stifling efforts of the Harwood attack that ensured the pressure went back on the Wanderers batsmen.

Young (2 for 21 off 8) and Josh Johnson (1 for 12 off 5) mounted the pressure, before Pilon stepped up to the crease to tear through the Wanderers tailend, all out for 172.

While it was a high pressure situation, Mitchell said he had no issue turning to his young all-rounder.

"They are good kids, they have a good future ahead of them, and they can handle the pressure,” he said.

"This is a big win for us. It was just a good game of cricket. They might not have won a lot this season, but I still think Wanderers are the hardest team to beat in first grade.”

SCOREBOARD

HARWOOD V WANDERERS

At Harwood Oval

Toss: Harwood

Umpires: Bill McCarron

Harwood 1st Innings

T Mullins c Galloway b Martin 37

O Pilon lbw b Everett 8

D Mitchell c T Peterie b Martin 20

MN Young not out 72

D Fischer lbw b J Peterie 3

TN Turner c Boyd b Causley 19

L Richardson run out (J Plater) 10

J Johnson not out 0

Extras (b 2, lb 1, w 9, nb 2) 14

SIX wickets for 183

Overs: 40

FoW: 1-40(O Pilon) 2-72(T Mullins) 3-79(D Mitchell) 4-94(D Fischer) 5-161(TN Turner) 6-176(L Richardson)

Bowling: T Martin 8-1-29-2, D Causley 3-0-33-1, J Peterie 6-1-25-1, A Everett 8-0-21-1, AG Boyd 8-0-47-0, S Harrison 7-0-25-0

Wanderers 1st Innings

T Peterie b CD Ryan 10

J Plater retired 31

T Martin c Fischer b Richardson 33

D Galloway lbw b Young 13

J Peterie c Turner b Young 26

D Causley c Mullins b Johnson 15

A Dickson c Turner b Pilon 1

T Bannerman run out (T Mullins) 5

S Harrison b Pilon 10

AG Boyd not out 17

A Everett b Pilon 1

Extras (b 0, lb 4, w 5, nb 1) 10

NINE wickets for 172

Overs: 39

Bowling: CD Ryan 5-0-32-1, D Fischer 3-0-18-0(1w), T Mullins 2-0-10-0, L Richardson 8-0-41-1(1nb, 1w), TN Turner 4-0-23-0, MN Young 8-1-21-2, J Johnson 5-1-12-1(1w), O Pilon 4.1-0-11-3