Young Archie winners to be announced

THE inspiring works of budding young Clarence Valley artists will go on display this Wednesday at the Grafton Regional Gallery when the winners of the 2017 Young Archie competition are announced and the works go on exhibition.

Members of the public are invited to this free event, where complimentary afternoon tea and cold drinks will be available. (Please note, the Archibald Prize 2017 Regional Tour will not be open during the opening.) Bookings are preferred by contacting the gallery on 66423177.

As part of the Archibald Prize 2017 Regional Tour the Grafton Regional Gallery has taken part in the Young Archie competition. The competition invited budding artists between the ages of 5 and 18 to submit a portrait of someone who is special to them, someone who is known to them and plays a significant role in their life.

Wooli, Cowper and Nymboida public schools, Lismore and Maclean high schools, Pacific Valley Christian School, McAuley Catholic College, St Joseph's South Grafton and St Francis Xavier Woolgoolga schools have presented an array of portraits. These combine with entries from the six workshops facilitated by local artist Lorina Dufty at Grafton Shoppingworld over the summer holidays.

Clarence Valley artist and art educator Rhondella Hyde judged the competition. Rhondella selected a winner from each age category.

Gallery director Jude McBean said the gallery was pleased to offer this creative competition to young artists and present the Young Archie alongside the Archibald Prize 2017 Regional Tour.

The Young Archie exhibition is on display until March 18, 2018, in the studio gallery.