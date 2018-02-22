Young band ready to strum the last Verse

FINAL GOODBYE: Sam Craik, Ivan Grace and and Rohan Fogarty are Verse 17, a young band from Grafton who will have their final show this Friday before parting ways for the next stage of their lives.

FINAL GOODBYE: Sam Craik, Ivan Grace and and Rohan Fogarty are Verse 17, a young band from Grafton who will have their final show this Friday before parting ways for the next stage of their lives. Caitlan Charles

CRAMMED into a small room at Rohan Fogarty's nanna's house, Sam Craik, Ivan Grace and Rohan found a way to cure the boredom of living in Grafton.

They wanted something constructive to do with their time, and they found it.

Tucked into the three bedroom unit that Nanna Margaret calls home, Rohan, Sam and Ivan created Verse 17, and in the past 18 months, they've slowly made a name for themselves. And it's a good name too.

Verse 17 broke onto the Grafton scene last year with their first major gig at AYA Music Fest, but now high school is over and the band are ready to move onto the next stage of their life.

With Sam heading off to the Navy and Rohan preparing to head to university in Brisbane soon to study music, Verse 17 are set to play their final show together at Roches Family Hotel tomorrow night.

"It's been very fun, it's good to have the initiative to get out there and play, but it's hard to do it on your own so it's good to have Sam and Rohan there,” Ivan said.

"It gives you something to do as well, it's good to get out there and try and have fun because it's kind of limited what you can do in Grafton, as everyone knows,” Rohan added.

"I think that getting involved with music is the best thing ever.

"We've met so many people, we've done so many cool things, it's been pretty awesome.”

Last year, the band members finished their HSC and had the added benefit of writing and playing their own music.

"Creating music has been the best part of being a band and showing it to people,” Ivan said.

"We've always created music, Rohan and I together, but to create songs that someone would know and and like and say 'I like that song' is great,” he said.

"Having a reason to always get together, we've got to practice, we've got to do this, it gives us a reason to hang out, we're not just hanging out,” Rohan added.

Ivan added it was like "cheating” because they already had the songs, and the people to play them with.

"We've already got songs, we don't need to go through the trouble of finding four or five new songs and learning them,” he said.

Rohan said getting into music was never really a choice for him, it was just a given.

"It was quite a few years ago, I decided when I was 13 or 14, I thought this is what I want to do after realising you can actually do it as a career,” he said.

"I want to be like all these other guys who are doing what they're doing. It's just been about working really hard. I've been playing around Grafton since I was about 13 or 14, but people didn't really know. It wasn't until our group broke through in Grafton.

"Music wasn't much of a choice, it just happened and university I think is a pathway into it, I suppose. I think a lot of people go to study music at university thinking they are going to become a musician, but there is a lot more to it than that, it does give you tools, but there is a lot more to it.”

Ivan, on the other hand, has opted to take a gap year and is searching for work to fill in the time between now and when he decides what he's going to do.

"Later in the year, I'll decide. I'm probably not going to do music at university, because that's just not what I want to do, but closer to the end of the year I'll decide what I want to do, if I still want to go to university or stay in Grafton longer,” he said.

Tomorrow night is set to be a big celebration to finish off the life of Verse 17 with a bang.

"We chose Roches because we wanted to do it in a nice big venue, it's pretty big, it's hard to get venues here,” Rohan said.

"We've played there before and it was really enjoyable and Nick is really good, and we're really comfortable there, it feels like home.”

Heading up from Nambucca Heads is Corpus Grind who are guaranteed to knock your socks off, according to their Facebook profile. Playing alternative rock from all eras and a few originals, Corpus Grind will open the show for the local three-piece.

"They sound really heavy, but they're rock music,” Rohan said. "We hit them up and said 'hey do you want to come and play' because there was no one around here who was suited to a similar style.

"Everyone was either really heavy or acoustic. We ventured off and found them. Their music sounds alright and they're enthusiastic.”

Sad to be parting ways, Rohan and Ivan said they also knew it was the right move.

"We're always going to be in touch and it's good that Sam is going to his career, Rohan is figuring out what he is doing, I am figuring out what I'm doing, it's just a part of life,” Ivan said.

"It's going to be sad but we're people who go well, that is just a part of life,” Rohan added.

"It just means more opportunities and more experience. Considering we've built it up so much here, imagine what we could achieve in a bigger music scene.

"Nanna Margaret also definitely deserves a big thank you.”

There is one parting piece of advice that Rohan had for the youth of the Clarence.

"We are so supportive of the local music scene and a lot of young people need to realise it's the best thing ever. Get involved, there is so much better you can do than hanging around the streets,” he said.

"You can form a band or become a DJ or whatever, and just support it, get out there and enjoy it, you'll

love it.”