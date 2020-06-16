Menu
Australian basketball superstar Andrew Bogut is part of a special jersey design initiative.
Young basketballers can design a jersey for former NBA star

Mitchell Craig
16th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
KIDS in Northern Rivers basketball clubs will have the chance to design a specially made jersey and have them signed by former NBA star Andrew Bogut.

A cartoon picture of the Australian basketball legend will be used for the design.

Bogut has joined up with sports tech company Sportility which is running a free national design competition to support the return of grassroots teams and clubs around the country.

The top three designs will win jerseys for their team as well as their winning uniform design produced, framed and personally signed by Bogut.

The Design Heroes initiative offers kids the chance to win up to $600 worth of gear for their sports team.

“This is a great initiative for kids to feel actively involved with supporting their teams as they start returning back to a normal routine,” Bogut said.

“A simple design will not only engage players, but also help rebuild the camaraderie and team spirit in what has been an isolating time.”

Sportility connects grassroots sporting teams directly to national brands for sponsorship opportunities.

Chief executive, Adam Hyman, said this was a fun and effective way the grassroots sporting community could contribute to the future of their teams and clubs.

“Sportility’s vision has always been to support and foster the future of grassroots sports and we couldn’t think of a better way to start bringing our community back together again,” he said.

“It’s important we all play a part in making this transition back as easy as possible.”

Visit www.sportility.co to download and print a cartoon picture of Bogut to design.

Entrants need to take a photograph of the finished design and upload it on Instagram tagging @sportility and using the hashtag #sponsoredgear.

The competition started on Monday with winners to be announced next month.

andrew bogut nba northern rivers basketball association
