LESSONS LEARNED: Young Bobcat Braidy Power-Casson in a C.Ex Men's Premier League clash between the Maclean Bobcats and Westlawn Tigers at Barry Watts Oval earlier in the season. Mitchell Keenan
Young Bobcats showing potential after impressive growth

Mitchell Keenan
22nd Aug 2019 6:30 PM
FOOTBALL: The Maclean Bobcats play their last game of the season tomorrow when they take on the Coffs Coast Tigers at Barry Watts Oval.

While it hasn't been their strongest year in the C.Ex Men's Premier League competition, the Bobcats recently completed a clean sweep over the Westlawn Tigers for the year and have shown improvement throughout.

Maclean coach Dennis Mavridis spoke about the season gone and the change he had seen in some of his less-experienced players.

"We had a slow start to the year and it's always going to be tough to turn it around after that, even after we had a much better run in the second half of the season,” he said.

"We've got a really good young core in the side and without as much pressure of making finals and challenging at the top, some of those guys have been given a really good opportunity to thrive this year.”

Mavridis has enjoyed watching those without the confidence to take the game turn things around this year in a very physical competition.

"Players like Brady Marshall, who hadn't played a lot of senior football, are really coming into their own this year,” he said.

"Our second half of the season was much stronger and we're building on something for the coming years.”

GAME DAY: The Maclean Bobcats face the Coffs Coast Tigers at Barry Watts Oval at 2pm on Sunday.

