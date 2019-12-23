Menu
A nine-year-old boy has tragically died after being found unconscious in a public pool in the NSW Riverina region.
News

Young boy dies after drowning accident in public pool

23rd Dec 2019 3:33 PM

A young boy has tragically died two days after being found unconscious in a public pool in the NSW Riverina region.

The nine-year-old was found slumped in the water near the side of a public pool in Griffith about 3pm on Friday.

Police believe he may have suffered a medical condition.

A parent spotted the boy and pulled him from the water before lifesavers commenced CPR.

"Paramedics and officers from Murrumbidgee Police District attended and the boy was taken to Griffith Hospital," NSW Police said in a statement.

"Despite their efforts, the boy died in hospital yesterday."

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the boy's death but are not treating the incident as suspicious.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

