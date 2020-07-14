Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A rescue helicopter is currently en route to a serious motorcycle crash. (Picture: File)
A rescue helicopter is currently en route to a serious motorcycle crash. (Picture: File)
News

Police release details on boy, 8, killed in motorbike crash

Tristan Evert
13th Jul 2020 5:53 PM | Updated: 14th Jul 2020 7:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have released more details about a tragic crash that claimed the life of a young boy on a private property near Kingaroy on Monday afternoon. 

A Queensland Police spokesman said on Monday afternoon the eight-year-old boy was riding his motorbike around a track on a private property at Wattle Camp when he collided with a tree.

"Paramedics were called to the scene just before 5pm yesterday, treating the patient who had suffered critical injuries," the spokesman said.

"Police are investigating and will prepare a report for the coroner."

EARLIER, MONDAY 8.30PM:

POLICE have confirmed an eight-year-old boy has been killed in a motorcycle crash on a private property in Wattle Camp.

Police are investigating and will prepare a report for the coroner.

EARLIER, MONDAY 5.15PM:

A young boy has suffered critical injuries after a motorcycle crash at Wattle Camp.

Emergency crews were called to a private property in Wattle Camp at 5pm.

A rescue helicopter is currently en route.

 

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash kingaroy wattle camp crashwattle camp news
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIXED: Missing motel gets back on the map

        premium_icon FIXED: Missing motel gets back on the map

        News Google updates mapping to include newly gazetted road after Daily Examiner highlighted impact to local business.

        FROM THE GRANDSTAND: Punishment fit the crime?

        premium_icon FROM THE GRANDSTAND: Punishment fit the crime?

        Rugby League ‘If the player says he didn’t really appreciate the word itself and its...

        COVID-19 data doesn’t lie, and that’s what's scariest

        premium_icon COVID-19 data doesn’t lie, and that’s what's scariest

        Opinion There’s so much uncertainty in the world that worries about where we are heading...

        Help available for people affected by shark tragedy

        Help available for people affected by shark tragedy

        News Counsellors and mental health workers to arrive at coastal community following...