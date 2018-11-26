Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Gun threat to Qld school

by Cathy Moore
26th Nov 2018 3:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have been investigating a gun threat to a school north of Brisbane.

Australian Federal Police and Queensland Police today arrived at Bribie Island State High School after a threat was made on social media.

A Queensland Police spokesman said it was an "old threat" that resurfaced at the weekend.

"The threat was made months ago but resurfaced (via new comments) recently," he said.

"A boy was spoken to this morning in regards to the incident but basically it was just social media gossip."

Parents took to Facebook to express their frustration at the alleged lack of communication between the school and guardians regarding the incident.

Melanie Willmington said: "No word from Education Qld. Only my kids have told me".

Casey Humphreys also fired up and said: "Very poool form! But they are quick to contact us if the childs uniform is not right or you owe for a subject fee".

Stuart John Parrant said: "Most times it's a hoax but these days it should be taken seriously and the safety of the children first".

Michelle King said: "Well I haven't been told. My daughter rang me to tell me. That's a joke, not being informed from the school".

Education Queensland was contacted for comment and has yet to respond.

Bribie Island State High School confirmed there was an incident involving police but refused to comment further.

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Road closed following truck rollover

    UPDATE: Road closed following truck rollover

    Breaking Two trucks have closed the Pacific Highway for two different reasons

    Man jailed over $500,000 of stolen cigarettes

    premium_icon Man jailed over $500,000 of stolen cigarettes

    News Charge followed police pursuit in state's north

    CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Time to organise amid the busyness

    CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Time to organise amid the busyness

    Opinion Time management has become the buzz word of the past few years

    Fill your Christmas stocking and support Hazel

    Fill your Christmas stocking and support Hazel

    News Valley Made Markets to support Hazel and her families battle

    Local Partners