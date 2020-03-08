Young Buccs earn FNC Colts representative call-up

The under-12 Yamba Buccaneers finished premiers in 2019 and have had a number of players picked in Far North Coast representative sides for 2020.

RUGBY UNION: The 2020 Far North Coast Rugby season is right around the corner but a handful of Yamba Buccaneers juniors have already nailed down representative squad spots.

After taking part in FNC Colts trials, Peter Hammond and Sonny Luxford have been picked for the under-12s, Mannix Meade, Tui Simpson and Cooper Olsen will join the under-13s and Ben Morris rounds out the under-15 side.

“A huge shout out to some of our junior Buccaneers who have made the squad for the 2020 Far North Coast rep season,” a Yamba Buccaneers spokesperson said on the club’s Facebook page.

Not only have the group of young stars been picked, but under-18 coach Dane Mitchell and under-13 coach Paul Rheinberger have also been selected to lead FNC sides.

“This is massive for our little club and a huge congratulations to all involved. Well done team,” the spokesperson said.

Training for the representative sides kicked off in Lismore yesterday before the respective sides will take part in three practice matches against Bond Pirates on the Gold Coast, Mid North Coast and the last is yet to be confirmed.

The FNC sides will then contest the Country Championships in Nelson Bay over May 2–3 when they will have their chance to impress in front of some high-profile coaches and scouts.

The Buccaneers will take part in a round-robin pre-season tournament in Yamba on March 21.