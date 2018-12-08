Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mum Lina Daley with baby Makavelii who tragically died earlier this year.
Mum Lina Daley with baby Makavelii who tragically died earlier this year.
Crime

Police to wait on forensic results for baby Makavelii

by Peter Michael
8th Dec 2018 9:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CAIRNS mum Lina Daley is facing a police probe into homicide and child neglect over the unsolved death of her baby in Cairns.

The Cairns Post can today exclusively reveal tragic new details surrounding the suspicious death of her 13-month-old boy three months ago.

Baby Makavelii had multiple bruises and bite marks over his body, a graze to the left temple of his head, and a possible burn mark with 3mm of skin missing on his forehead. He was reportedly pulled from a bath tub after he stopped breathing but had swallowed a significant amount of water prior to his death.

Young mother Lina Daley with her son Makavelii Leoni, who died at Edmonton.
Young mother Lina Daley with her son Makavelii Leoni, who died at Edmonton.

It comes as the baby's body was finally released back to his family by the State Coroner yesterday to allow them to prepare funeral arrangements.

Police detective senior-sergeant Mick Gooiker said officers were yet to file any charges over the baby's death at a White Rock house on September 24.

"We treat any child death very seriously," the Cairns Child Protection and Investigation Unit

"We are still waiting for some further forensic and medical tests.

"But we will do everything we can to identify the cause of death to solve the case and put in a report to the Coroner."

Ms Daley, 20, who has a history of illicit drug abuse, has been suicidal and on drug binges since her baby's death.

Forensic police and plain clothes detectives investigate the death of Makavelii Leoni. Leoni's mother Lina Daley helps police with their investigations. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.
Forensic police and plain clothes detectives investigate the death of Makavelii Leoni. Leoni's mother Lina Daley helps police with their investigations. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.

Posts to one of her social media sites state: "I'm the reason his (sic) gone."

"Nothing but a child killa I And. Am*"

Child Safety documents exclusively obtained by the Cairns Post show Ms Daley had been unable to explain the events leading up to Makavelii's death.

"Makavelii was in Ms Daley's care immediately prior to his death," they said.

"There are concerns that Ms Daley may not have adequately supervised Makavelii and that he may have been left in the care of persons who were unsafe. There are concerns that Ms Daley may have been under the influence of substances whilst caring for Makavelii.''

Drug tests show the young mum has tested positive for ice, speed, ecstasy, MDA and cannabis.

The tests also identified that Ms Daley's drug use has significantly intensified in the past three months.

"It is acknowledged that Ms Daley's grief and loss creates a very challenging time for herself and all involved,'' a report says.

"However the drug use has been occurring prior to Makavelii's death - and has only amplified.''

 

Charlie Thomas greives at the loss of her grandson Makavelii Leoni. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.
Charlie Thomas greives at the loss of her grandson Makavelii Leoni. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.
baby makavelii cairns crime lina daley mother

Top Stories

    POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    News HERE is the list of The Daily Examiner's Power 30: Clarence Valley's most influential people in 2018.

    Alleged child-stealing ringleaders must still wear trackers

    premium_icon Alleged child-stealing ringleaders must still wear trackers

    Crime Bail changed for doctor accused of running child-stealing ring

    Abuse survivor's plea: 'Listen to the children'

    premium_icon Abuse survivor's plea: 'Listen to the children'

    News Woman has fought for a normal life after she was abused

    Lawrence finds his groove as Brothers continue rise

    premium_icon Lawrence finds his groove as Brothers continue rise

    Cricket MORE patient at the crease, Lawrence is a top order revelation.

    Local Partners