Young captain clinches Player of the Year gong

Matthew Elkerton | 10th Apr 2017 4:00 AM
SURPRISE HONOUR: CRCA Premier League player of the year Jake Kroehnert receives his award from Keith Ellem at the Clarence River Cricket Association presentation night.
SURPRISE HONOUR: CRCA Premier League player of the year Jake Kroehnert receives his award from Keith Ellem at the Clarence River Cricket Association presentation night.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: "Yeah we did."

It has been the catch cry of the Brothers Premier League side since its triumph over Harwood in the grand final at Ellem Oval a fortnight ago.

The side set itself a task three years ago, when it adopted a "new breed" philosophy and put young gun Jake Kroehnert at the helm of it all.

That task, was to clinch the Clarence River Cricket Association Premier League title. This year, well, yeah they did it.

The 21-year-old Kroehnert led the way throughout the season, putting in consistent performances each weekend as Brothers narrowly held on for second spot on the ladder, and then saved their best for the grand final.

The Brothers' skipper scored 480 runs for the season at an average of 40.00, including two hundreds, and toiled away for 15 wickets at an average of 24.87.

 

It was these statistics that told the tale, as Kroehnert was awarded Premier League player of the year, shocking the normally calm and collected captain.

"I definitely didn't see it coming, there was no way I thought I was ahead of Luke Cox or Brad Chard or any of the other blokes," he said.

"It is an honour. A few of the names on that trophy are some pretty big names in the history of Clarence River cricket.

"It means a lot more in a year where the team has done what they have done. It is not so much an individual thing, it has been a team effort the whole way through this season."

Kroehnert was also named the representative player of the year at the awards night, after easily one of his best seasons on the Clarence.

"You get out what you put in; if you give something your all then it will pay it back to you," he said.

In second grade, an unbelievable year with the bat for Westlawn recruit EJ Hourigan had the top order slasher awarded Second Grade Player of the Year.

Hourigan bullied opposition bowling attacks, amassing 765 runs, including two centuries against former club Tucabia, as well as taking nine wickets and 10 catches.

After a dominant season at the top of the order for GDSC Easts third grade side this season, Garry Connor was named Third Grade Player of the Year.

Connor hit 583 runs, including the only double- century of the season, while taking 23 wickets and four catches in a great return to the crease.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  brothers clarence river cricket association crca cricket jake kroehnert player of the year premier league

