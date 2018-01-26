Menu
Young champions receive boost to further talent

HOGANS HEROES: Three of the grant recipients, Mackenna Ensbey, Jesse McGarvie and Meg Porra with Page MP Kevin Hogan.
HOGANS HEROES: Three of the grant recipients, Mackenna Ensbey, Jesse McGarvie and Meg Porra with Page MP Kevin Hogan.
Matthew Elkerton
by

SPORTS GRANTS: Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan has crowned another group of young sporting talent from the Clarence Valley as his local sporting champions.

Hogan, yesterday, presented five local teenagers with their Young Sporting Champions awards as well as a $500 cheque to go towards furthering their endeavours on the field.

It was a special moment for the politician with four of the five recipients having a sibling who previously received the same grant.

The group included Grafton Hockey Association stars Mackenna Ensbey, Jesse McGarvie and Keaton Stutt as well as Yamba nipper Kalani Ives and cross country runner Meg Porra.

Hogan said it always surprised him how much sporting talent existed on the North Coast.

"We have a lot of sporting talent in our community and especially in this teenager demographic,” he said.

"These kids have all represented us at state or national level with some having gone to Perth and others Adelaide.

"It takes a lot of money to get to these places, and these kids' parents have sacrificed a lot for their sport. So we just hope this $500 will help with that.

"We know for a child's well-being, the more they do the healthier they are. So we want to celebrate their success and the role models that they are.”

MEG PORRA, 17

Competed in the NSW All Schools Cross Country Championships in Sydney.

KALANI IVES, 12

Won silver in ironwoman at the NSW Junior Surf Life Saving Championships.

KEATON STUTT, 12

Competed for NSW at the Australian Under 13s Hockey Championships and Pacific School Games.

JESSE McGARVIE, 12

Represented NSW at the Australian Under 13s Hockey Championships

MACKENNA ENSBEY, 12

Represented NSW at the Pacific School Games winning a silver medal.

