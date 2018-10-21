Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young child is being treated after being bitten by a snake on the North Coast.
A young child is being treated after being bitten by a snake on the North Coast. Rachel Vercoe
Breaking

Toddler taken to hospital after snake bite

Liana Turner
by
21st Oct 2018 2:10 PM

A YOUNG boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the Cabarita Beach area about 1.30pm.

He said their reports suggested a two-year-old boy had been bitten by a snake, believed to be a brown snake.

Three snakes to watch out for right now on the Northern Rivers

He said the ambulance was cancelled as the boy was taken to hospital by car.

"It looks like the parents or someone related to the child has bundled them in their car and taken him straight to hospital," he said.

"We were cancelled en route.

"It looks like he's possibly gone to the Tweed Hospital."

No further details about the child's condition were available.

editors picks northern rivers snakes snake bite
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Maclean helipad decision could come before election says MP

    premium_icon Maclean helipad decision could come before election says MP

    Health The State Government still has not revealed if it's prepared to fund a new helipad for Maclean Hospital.

    • 21st Oct 2018 3:00 PM
    MP petitions own government over hospital funding priority

    premium_icon MP petitions own government over hospital funding priority

    Health MP calls on people power to help get vital hospital funding approved

    Man killed by lightning in NSW

    Man killed by lightning in NSW

    Weather Severe storm activity is heading for the state this afternoon

    9 exciting things to do this weekend

    9 exciting things to do this weekend

    News What's on this weekend in the Valley

    Local Partners