Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services were called to the Lifestyle Supports property at Diddillibah on December 14 after a ute submerged in water. Picture: 9 News
Emergency services were called to the Lifestyle Supports property at Diddillibah on December 14 after a ute submerged in water. Picture: 9 News
Crime

Young Coast man charged after fatal deep water crash

Tegan Annett
9th Mar 2021 8:00 PM | Updated: 10th Mar 2021 5:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 22-year-old Coolum man has been charged following a crash at a Diddillibah property that claimed the life of a 30-year-old man late last year.

On Tuesday police charged the man with one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and driving while relevant drug present.

The crash happened at the Lifestyle Supports' Diddillibah property at 2pm on December 14.

'Tragic accident': Care boss responds to deep water crash

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

The 30-year-old was confirmed to be a client of the disability support service.

The driver and two passengers were driving around the property when the ute entered a deep body of water and became submerged.

The driver and a 19-year-old man in the front passenger seat were able to get out of the vehicle.

The male rear passenger, who was 29-years-old at the time, was trapped for a short time before being removed via the rear window.

He was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition and remained on life support until he died on December 18.

The Coolum man was issued a Notice to Appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on April 9.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

diddillibah crash fatal crashes maroochydore magistrates court queensland police services
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the team: Daily Examiner to host free morning tea

        Meet the team: Daily Examiner to host free morning tea

        Community The Daily Examiner will host a free morning tea for its subscribers and potential subscribers to explain how to make the most of our local news service.

        COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court

        Premium Content COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court

        Crime From shoplifting to high range drink driving, here are some of the offenders...

        FOR THE KIDS: Quest to find Australia's spelling champ

        FOR THE KIDS: Quest to find Australia's spelling champ

        Education PM Scott Morrison encourages kids to join the 2021 Spelling Bee

        IN PICTURES: Wild storm batters properties near Grafton

        Premium Content IN PICTURES: Wild storm batters properties near Grafton

        News Powerful storm cell which swept through the Clarence Valley caused significant...

        • 10th Mar 2021 8:24 AM