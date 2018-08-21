Young dad set alight named attackers before he died

THE HORRIFIED girlfriend of a young father who died after being set alight on the side of a road in the Hunter Region has pleaded with those responsible to come forward and "pay for what you've done."

Father-of-two Wade Still, 23, was found severely burnt by a taxi driver on the side of Oakdale Rd, Whitebridge near Lake Macquarie at 1am yesterday.

He was treated by paramedics before being airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital to undergo emergency surgery, however the injuries he sustained were too severe and he died in transit.

It is understood that before he died Mr Still told authorities that he knew the people responsible.

The taxi driver who found Mr Still, James Madden, said he had been driving along Oakdale Rd when he saw flames.

Wade Still, 23, was found severely burnt by a taxi driver on the side of Oakdale Rd. Picture: Facebook

"He was screaming at the top of his lungs 'I'm dying, I'm dying' - it was terrible," Mr Madden told Seven News.

"He was very burnt, blistered and very little clothing left on him."

Mr Still's girlfriend Paige Millan told police he had gone out with friends at about 11:30pm on Sunday to get petrol, but on Monday morning she received a call from the same friend informing her that her beloved partner had died under suspicious circumstances.

"I have no idea what's gone on, I just want to tell him I love him and I just want to find out what's happened, "she told nine news.

Ms Millan said the last interaction she had with her partner was a kiss on the cheek and him telling her he loved her.

"I want you to come forward and pay for what you've done," she told reporters. "The poor kids are going to be broken."

Strike force Yarradale has since been formed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident with homicide detectives being attached.

Several kilometres along Oakdale Rd were shut down today while officers conducted line searches and scoured up to 30 metres into the surrounding scrub for clues.

Police have so far seized a petrol can and collected multiple bags of evidence from the scene,

Investigators urge any locals who have dashcam footage or saw suspicious activity to contact them immediately.

Dashcam footage has already emerged of a woman seen walking along that same stretch of road late on Monday night.

The investigation is ongoing.