Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services were called to the crash at Lakes Estate on Monday morning. Photo by Frank Redward.
Emergency services were called to the crash at Lakes Estate on Monday morning. Photo by Frank Redward.
News

Young driver cut from wreckage in busy Coffs Harbour street

Janine Watson
9th Nov 2020 10:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services descended upon busy Lakes Drive this morning in response to a single-car smash.

The car had travelled approximately 200 metres along the road, in a southerly direction, before colliding with a tree.

Emergency services were called to the crash at Lakes Estate on Monday morning. The driver had to be cut from the wreckage. Photo: Frank Redward.
Emergency services were called to the crash at Lakes Estate on Monday morning. The driver had to be cut from the wreckage. Photo: Frank Redward.

A neighbour watering his garden and a morning walker called triple 000 at around 9.30am.

The driver may have passed out at the wheel as witnesses say he was semiconscious when they went to assist him.

NSW Police, State Emergency Service (SES) and NSW Ambulance all attended the scene.

Emergency services were called to the crash at Lakes Estate on Monday morning.
Emergency services were called to the crash at Lakes Estate on Monday morning.

The 26-year-old driver was trapped for some time before the SES were able to cut the back door and central pillar to free him.

The Advocate understands the driver did not suffer any fractures but was taken to hospital suffering back, hip, neck and shoulder pain.

Paramedics used spinal precautions while transferring him for further treatment.

More details to come

More Stories

car accident coffs clarence police editors picks police news serious crash
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 North Coast suburbs to lose internet connection in 2021

        Premium Content 5 North Coast suburbs to lose internet connection in 2021

        News The National Broadband Network will be making the final switch in the new year.

        Forestry Corporation staff receive bushfire emergency citations

        Premium Content Forestry Corporation staff receive bushfire emergency...

        News NSW Bushfire Emergency Citations have been presented to Forestry Corporation staff...

        IN COURT: 62 people to face Grafton court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 62 people to face Grafton court today

        Crime Find out who's appearing in Grafton criminal court today

        Police reveal new information on teenager’s disappearance

        Premium Content Police reveal new information on teenager’s disappearance

        News New information has been received into Jasmine Morris disappearance