Young Eiger goes two for two in career wins

PIPPED AT THE LINE: Eiger crosses ahead of Hiroko and Underwood in the NBN 2YO Plate on Grafton Cup Day. Sam Flanagan

NBN 2YO PLATE: Promising young runner Eiger kept his perfect record intact with a comeback win in the NBN 2YO Plate (1200m) at the halfway mark on Grafton Cup Day.

The two-year old gelding struggled out of the gates and sat behind the middle of the pack as Oh So Hot and Underwood lead the way.

Grafton jockey Jason Collett kept calm under pressure as it looked like he was missing his window but the he found a gap on the outside and pushed him to the line to win in the last few meters.

Trainer Brett Cavanough enjoyed the win after Eiger took first in Dubbo in his debut at Dubbo last month.

"It was a great run down the outside to finish that one off," Cavanough said.

"He put him in with the paddock and left of the rail you can work in with a couple of horses and handles them quite easily."

Cavanough aware it is still early days for the horse but he is showing strong signs and will look to keep building on an impressive resume.

"He's a bit of a baby but he's exceptional too at the moment," he said.

"He got into a little bit of trouble, Jason (Collett) said he got hooked up on him coming through them so he's still learning but when he got clear air he just put him away."