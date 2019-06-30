Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WORKPLACE THEFT: Beau Kuhn pleaded guilty to stealing $2000 worth of tools and fuel.
WORKPLACE THEFT: Beau Kuhn pleaded guilty to stealing $2000 worth of tools and fuel. Contributed
Crime

Young father steals 900L of fuel from workplace

Meg Gannon
by
30th Jun 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TARA-based farm hand Beau Michael John Kuhn appeared nervous as he pleaded guilty to one count of stealing by clerks and servants, keeping his head down as the charge was laid against him in Dalby Magistrates Court.

The court heard on Tuesday that over a period of nine days between April 21 and April 30, Kuhn, 23, stole a number of utilities from his place of work, including 915 litres of unleaded fuel, a power grinder, grinder discs, a power driver, three battery packs and a socket set totalling up to $2621.

On April 15, Kuhn was seen driving his car onto the property he worked, parking it next to a fuel tank and siphoning the fuel from the tank into his own vehicle.

Several days later, the victim noticed a number of tools had gone missing. Kuhn was later seen over CCTV footage taking a number of tools and placing them on the floor of his car.

Magistrate Damian Carroll ordered the father-of-three to pay restitution to the value of $2621 and issued a $1000 fine. A conviction was recorded.

crime dalby dalby magistrate court theft
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    CLARENCE STARS: Check out our local dancing heroes

    premium_icon CLARENCE STARS: Check out our local dancing heroes

    People and Places It was brave, sometimes bewildering, and even beautiful. Have a look at all the dancers from the inaugural Stars of the Clarence dance fundraiser

    How do prelude winners rate in the feature?

    premium_icon How do prelude winners rate in the feature?

    Racing Carnival We take a look at the last five years of preludes

    Another vehicle claimed by notorious road

    premium_icon Another vehicle claimed by notorious road

    News Police awaiting blood results from driver

    Morning crash, breakdown on Pacific Highway

    Morning crash, breakdown on Pacific Highway

    News Two vehicles within 10min of each other with two different problems