Young full of Pride after Hockey One call-up

Grafton's Grace Young has represented New South Wales before in the Pacific School Games in Adelaide back in 2017 and the young star has made a name for herself in the sport.

HOCKEY: Former Grafton junior Grace Young has been selected to play for the New South Wales Pride womens side in the inaugural Hockey One season starting at the end of September.

The national league will comprise of seven teams from major cities and states that will compete over two months as they battle it out for hockey supremacy.

Young has had a strong involvement in the sport at state level and is currently preparing for the 2019 under-21 women's championships in Lismore on July 10 where she will be playing off against some of the best in the country.

The Hockey One season will take place from the end of September through to December and will look to fill the void between football finals and some of the summer sports that don't start until the beginning of next year.

In it's inaugural season, it will aim to provide a national platform for the best players in Australia to compete at an elite level and develop more talent.

Competing teams will include Adelaide Fire, Brisbane Blaze, Canberra Chill, Hockey Club Melbourne, Perth Thunder Sticks, Tassie Tigers and Young's Pride.

There are more details to come on the competition but Young will be excited to take part.