Young Ghosts hit back in fiery derby day affair

PRESSURE: Rebels Tyrhs Brown is tackled by Ghosts James Martin (left) and Ben Shipman (right) on derby day this afternoon. Mitchell Keenan

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts took one back on derby day with the under-18's downing the South Grafton Rebels 28-10 this afternoon.

The Rebels got an early jump on the Ghosts, forcing the home side into a knock on in the opening set.

Grafton then turned the tables on their cross-river rivals with a wave of attack in the Rebels half and Elliot Speed found a gap to open the scoring.

South Grafton's Rio Gardoll pierced the Ghosts defence but the home side scored just moments later through Jake Martin.

South Grafton's woes continued deep into the first half when Speed found Eli Fahey with a perfect kick to put the home side up 18-6 at the break.

Grafton started the second half with the same momentum with Will Cavanagh adding a fourth before the Rebels got another through Marko Primrak.

Tempers started to come to a boil as both sides came to push and shove and Rebels man Gardoll was sent off for an early shower.

Ben Shipman put the icing on the cake for the Ghosts, scoring a late try to put the home side 18-points in front with five minutes left to play to see out the fiery encounter at Frank McGuren Field.