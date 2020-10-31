Menu
A girl has died of alleged mistreatment by a southern suburbs woman, who has now been charged with criminal neglect.
Crime

Young girl dies from alleged neglect

by Brad Crouch
31st Oct 2020 8:11 AM
A woman has been charged with criminal neglect and aggravated assault after a young girl in her care died of alleged mistreatment.

The woman, 51, of Adelaide's southern suburbs, was arrested by detectives from the Special Crimes Investigation Section on Thursday.

It is alleged a girl, whose age has not been released, suffered harm due to neglect while in the care of the woman.

The arrest follows an "extensive investigation" over several recent months by local detectives and specialist areas of SA Police.

The woman was granted bail and will appear in the Christies Beach Magistrates Court on December 16.

"The Department for Child Protection cannot talk about specifics of the case as it is currently subject to a police investigation," a spokesman said on Friday night.

 

