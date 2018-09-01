Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Young girl missing from Stanthorpe home

Rae Wilson
by
1st Sep 2018 1:46 AM

A 13-year-old Stanthorpe girl has been missing for almost 12 hours. 

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate the girl who was last seen at 2.30pm in McGlew Street and has not contacted family since.

She is described as slim build, olive complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are appealing for the girl or anyone with further information to phone police.

Phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1801617208

editors picks missing girl stanthorpe
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'We didn't get to say goodbye to our beautiful son'

    premium_icon 'We didn't get to say goodbye to our beautiful son'

    Crime Then teenager didn't think twice about grabbing the car keys. That fateful decision ended with a life lost

    Loo with a new view

    Loo with a new view

    News $400,000 for CVAS amenities block

    Racing club calls on community to help support farmers

    premium_icon Racing club calls on community to help support farmers

    Greyhounds GREYHOUND Club teams up with Lions Club for drought relief.

    How Clarence kids are embracing their cultural identity

    premium_icon How Clarence kids are embracing their cultural identity

    News Children learn Bundjalung culture in preschool program

    Local Partners