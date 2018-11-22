Kalin loses her locks for a worthy cause

Pacific Valley Christian School student Kalin Fieldhouse shaved her head for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Pacific Valley Christian School student Kalin Fieldhouse shaved her head for the Leukaemia Foundation. Ebony Stansfield

MOST Year 12 students are in the stages of preparing for their future, but Kalin Fieldhouse shaved her head to raise funds so other people can have theirs.

Pacific Valley Christian School student Kalin selflessly lopped her locks in front of the whole school for the Leukaemia Foundation yesterday.

She has already doubled her fundraising goal of $500.

She decided to raise funds as a "nice idea" but found out later one of her young friends was diagnosed with blood cancer.

"That motivated me more to do it," she said.

Senior hairdresser at Just Cuts Grafton, Raylene Cummins, volunteered her time for the event.

Kalin decided to go completely bald, as people with cancer don't choose how much hair they lose in the process of radiation and chemotherapy.

Before her head was shaved she was very nervous.

"I've never done anything like this before, it's a big thing," she said.

Her parents Jason and Cherie were very proud of her.

Cherie said Kalin hasn't had her hair below her shoulders since she was five.

"I'm very proud of her, she is braver than I am," Cherie said.

Jason said he thinks she is pretty awesome.

"It's a brave and heroic act. I can see in her characteristics of a leader and wanting to bring about change, which is a rare thing in her generation."

"I'm proud to be her dad."

Principal Scott Logan said the school was proud of Kalin.

"Giving her given gifts to others, it's what we stand for as a school," he said.

To donate visit Kalin's fundraising page here.