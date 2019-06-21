Young golfers look to beat the locals

A healthy crowd watches the action from the Yamba Golf and Country Club deck.

A healthy crowd watches the action from the Yamba Golf and Country Club deck. Contributed

GOLF: The Lower Clarence will be inundated with young golfers next week as the golf club plays host to the best young talent across NSW.

The NSW Combined High Schools Golf Championships and NSW All School Selection Trials will bring 100 skilled junior golfers to the Yamba Golf Club from June 24-28.

Hoping to make the NSW team will be Maclean High School's Riley Wunderlich along with fellow Clarence Valley students Willow Harris of Grafton High and Hollie Fuller from South Grafton High.

The trio will be representing the North Coast and are managed by Matt McKee from South Grafton High.

Yamba Golf Club operations manager Chris Durrington said the event was a great opportunity for both the club and the community with the 100 golfers bringing along their families which could number more than 200.

He was also excited to see how the kids would compare to the regulars who play the course and said they would be set for quite the challenge.

"It is going to be great to see how they play our course, looking at the past winners there have been a few course records set.”

"The greens will be fast, the course will be long and there will be some challenging pin placements.”

The Yamba Golf Club last hosted the tournament in 2003 and when they were approached by CHS to host again they jumped at the chance.

The tournament has a history of producing winners who have gone on to illustrious careers, including Jack Newton, Rodger Davis, Stephen Elkington, Nikki Garrett among others.