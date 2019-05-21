Young gun is ready to step up for Ladies May Tournament

GOOD WORK: Hollie Fuller putting out in Lismore on the 18th hole where she won the girls' overall gross trophy in the Lismore Junior Classic.

GOLF: Young golf prospect Hollie Fuller will be looking to follow in her sisters' footsteps and claim the trophy as she takes to the fairways at the Grafton District Golf Club Ladies' May Tournament next week.

The 14-year-old first picked up a club at a young age and since then the sport has become a big part of her life.

"I've been playing golf for about six years,” Fuller said.

"Dad got me into it at first and it just went from there.”

Fuller has been starting to play in more competitions as she refines her game for a senior level of play after claiming a string of statement wins on the junior golf circuit.

"I've competed in quite a few tournaments and I've won a few junior ones. I've won Jack Newton Junior Golf tournaments in Maclean and Ballina,” she said.

"It means a lot to play in an open class, the ladies are very tough to play against but it's going to be a really good experience.”

The young star said she was hoping to take a page out of the book of her sister, Courtney, as she joins her on the fairway for the tournament.

"She might caddy for me and give me a few pointers,” she said.

"I'll try my best and have a good go.”

While Fuller will be one of the youngest to tee off in this year's event, the youngest player to take part will be 13-year-old Maddison McKee.

McKee will be looking to take her game to the next level in this year's Ladies' May Tournament and also has a number of junior tournament titles to her name.