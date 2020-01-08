Young gun representing on multiple fronts

Cricket and League representative Hayden Ensbey has taken out the Junior Sportsperson of the month award.

Cricket and League representative Hayden Ensbey has taken out the Junior Sportsperson of the month award.

SPORTS AWARDS:Sometimes the greatest awards are those which are unexpected and that is exactly the feeling from this month’s Junior Sportsperson of the Month, Hayden Ensbey.

“It is pretty cool to get it again, it is a complete shock to me because I had zero clue, even mum didn’t know,” he said.

“That’s nice, someone has recognised me and decided to put me up for it. it makes it even better when you don't even realise that you have been put in for it and you get it.”

The young code-hopper had a great 2019 which culminated in being selected in representative teams for both rugby league and cricket.

Ensbey took part in the North Coast Zonal cricket team that played down in a smoke affected Bathurst and then was named in the North Coast Bulldogs Group 2 representative team.

He said he enjoyed being “more than capable” at two different sports but couldn’t pick between them simply saying he “liked both”.

Ensbey said there wasn’t doing anything particularly different to warrant his selection other than focusing on fitness and trying his best no matter whether he had a bad or a ball in his hand.

“When you are playing any sport you are trying to put in 100 per cent and every now and again it shows a little more or someone sees it.

“I try and do a bit more fitness so you are at your peak when you are playing.

“So you can stand out more.”

With the hard work paying off, Hayden said he was most looking forward to the opportunities which came with representative league, particularly the training and visiting a variety of new grounds.

“I am really looking forward to playing football, it will be really cool to play against a few different Sydney teams.”

“It will be cool just playing at different grounds, against high quality teams.”

Recently the Grafton Ghosts player was described by former Ghosts under-18s coach Shaun Davidson as an ”outstanding performer” who was “the best forward in the under 18s”.

Ensbey was also named at number five in The Daily Examiner’s top ten rising stars of North Coast cricket after a hot run of form, particularly in the CHS Cricket Championships.