Young gun swimmer set to mimic mum’s Olympic glory

PRE-dawn light at the Cotton Tree Swimming club on the Sunshine Coast; red and green flashes of lorikeets shrieking in the trees and the sharp scent of chlorine in the air.

A knot of swimmers is swinging their arms back and forth, stretching their necks from side to side, and twisting their torsos in the warm-up ballet of swimmers everywhere.

"OK, we're going to go on the top of the clock with a 200m swim, then a 50m kick, four times through," the coach says as the swimmers step on to the blocks, splitting the water's surface the ­moment the clock's hand moves past the "60" mark.

Lani Pallister in the pool.

The coach strides up and down the side of the churning pool, her eyes darting between the lanes. "Lani, make sure you concentrate on your streamline and remember when you push off to take that stroke before you breathe," she says to a girl who has paused briefly at the wall.

"Yep, OK Janelle," the girl nods before ducking like a seal beneath the water.

When the two-hour training session is over, the coach and the swimmers head to home, just as the rest of their households are waking up.

"You did well this morning, Lani," the coach, Janelle Pallister, 48, former Olympic finalist and Commonwealth Games Gold medallist smiles at her daughter over the breakfast table.

"Thanks, Mum," Lani Pallister, 16, smiles.

Lani Pallister with her coach and mother former Olympic swimmer Janelle Pallister.

THE APPLE DOESN'T FALL FAR …

That Lani Pallister, a rapidly rising star of Australian swimming, calls her mother ­Janelle Pallister (nee Elford) "Janelle" ­during coaching and "Mum" at home speaks ­volumes about the dynamic between them.

It's an important distinction, they both say, one way of drawing a line between their increasingly ­parallel lives - and achievements.

In an Australian swimming first, for example, both mother and daughter are in the current, all-time top 10 list for the same event - the 1500m freestyle. The former laughs she is "just holding on" to her position at number 10 (her 16:10.11 ­time set in 1987), while Lani is in the ­number eight spot with a time of 16:08:09.

There are many other parallels between this unique mother and daughter team, and to find them, let's backstroke to 1988 and the Seoul Olympics where Janelle "Big Red" - as she was then known - Elford is lining up on the blocks for the 400m and 800m freestyle finals.

The then 18-year-old swimmer from Cronulla in Sydney would come fifth in the 400m, and sixth in the 800m - Big Red's results marred by the shadow of the East German team's then ­widespread doping practices.

(From left) Julie McDonald wins silver, Hayley Lewis, gold and Janelle Elford, bronze in the womens 400 Metres Freestyle final during the 1990 Commonwealth Games held in Auckland, Australia. Picture: Photo by Getty Images)

During the '70s and '80s, many of East Germany's athletes were given performance-enhancing steroids by their coaches in what was effectively a government-funded and sanctioned doping program.

The practice would have serious repercussions for the athletes later in life, with many ­suffering health problems such as heart con­ditions, infertility and severe depression.

Today, Janelle Pallister is philosophical about her results, despite her certainty she was robbed of an Olympic medal. "I know I was cheated out of bronze at least," she says, "but it was such a ­different time back then, and swimming was such a different world.

"I don't resent the girls I swam against at all, or blame them, it was the ­regime that was clearly at fault. I think those girls did what they were told; I think they were scared not to, and I ­actually felt, then and now, very sorry for them."

If all goes to plan and her times continue to improve, Lani Pallister will be the same age as her mother was in Seoul if she competes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics - also in the 400m and 800m.

Lani Pallister in the pool.

Janelle Pallister (nee Elford) during her swimming days.

"Big Red" Elford won gold in the 1500m at the 1989 and 1991 Pan Pacific Champ­ionships, an event her daughter also hopes to contest in Tokyo - the first time in Olympic ­history the 1500 metres will be swum by women.

So, no pressure then. Both Pallisters burst out laughing. "You know, there was a time when I think all Lani wanted to do was beat my times, but she's moved way beyond that," Janelle says. "I say to her: 'This is your time, Lani, I've had mine - so if you want to do it, do it for yourself'."

"And for Australia, hopefully," Lani adds, grinning.

Lani Pallister with her mum Janelle at Alexandra Headland, Sunshine Coast.

2020 VISION: TOKYO OR BUS T

Australian swimming, has, for the past two Olympics, not quite matched the heady heights of the Sydney 2000 Games when at times it felt like our swimmers had descended from Mt Olympus itself to bag five gold, nine ­silver and four bronze medals.

It was the time of Thorpie, of Leisel "The Weasel" Jones, of ­"Madame Butterfly", Susie O'Neill; swimmers so popular our nation bestowed affectionate nicknames on them.

Since then, at both Rio and London, it's fair to say our results have been somewhat chequered, but the signs are promising that redemption may come in 2020.

Young swimmers such as Ariarne Titmus ­(already given a nickname - "The Terminator"), Jack Cartwright, and Maddie Gough are clocking impressive times and personal bests; Titmus in particular shining, winning gold medals in last November's World Short Course titles in the 200m and 400m freestyle.

Add to that list the name Lani Pallister, who at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Fiji last August dominated the field to take gold in the 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle, and silver in the 200m freestyle.

Pallister also recorded six personal bests (PBs) during the event, including shaving more than 30 seconds off her PB in the 1500m. In its typically understated way, Swimming Australia ­pro­nounced Lani's achievements "significant".

Lani Pallister on patrol at Alexandra Headland, Sunshine Coast.

Just before Christmas she competed at the Queensland Swimming Championships at Chandler, in Brisbane's south, finishing second in the Open 400m freestyle in a time of 4:08.97 and backing up to win her age group event in 4:11.66 less than an hour later.

Australian team coach Michael Bohl conservatively ­described it as a "decent swim".

"She has youth on her side and her mother is a very good coach in her own right,'' Bohl says. "She hasn't made a senior national team yet but I would expect her to make the 4 x 200m relay at the Tokyo Games."

Her coach (and her mother) was ecstatic, but not surprised. "As a coach, I've been watching her progression, and I could see what was ­happening with her times in the water, this steady improvement. So, add in some healthy competition, and off she went."

How did it feel to watch her win? "As a ­mother, I was so proud, I just wanted to hug her and hug her". And as a coach? Janelle smiles. "As a coach I was proud - and I also could see what needs working on."

And beneath Lani Pallister's sweet, open face, smattering of freckles dancing across her nose and wide joyous grin, is a formidable athlete whose own drive, mixed with her DNA, means she just loves to race - in the pool, or in the sea.

Dad Rick, Lani, Owen and mum Janelle Pallister take the family dog ‘Alex’ for a walk along Alexandra Headland, Sunshine Coast.

RED AND YELLOW OR GREEN AND GOLD?

The Pallisters - Janelle, Lani, father Rick, 58, and brother Owen, 17 - live about 400m from Alexandra Headland beach, and it is fair to say that this is a family equally at home in the water as they are on land.

They are also a proud surf lifesaving family; Rick - a police prosecutor - was a member of ­Elouera Surf Life Saving Club in Sydney before the move to Queensland's Sunshine Coast in 2005, to live and work beside the sea.

Both Pallister kids were "Green Caps", or under-six nippers, growing up beside the fluttering flag of the Alexandra Headland Surf Life Saving Club.

Owen Pallister won the Australian under 15 Surf Race title in 2016, and here's his little sister Lani's result sheet from last year's state champ­ionships:

● 1st - Under 17 Female 2km Surf Swim

● 1st - Under 17 Female 4km Board Paddle

● 1st - Women 15-16 200m Obstacle Race

● 1st - Women 15-16 200m Super Lifesaver

● 1st - Women 15-16 100m Tow w/Fins

● 1st - Women 15-16 100m Rescue Medley

● 1st - Women 15-16 50m Carry

And last November she brought home a massive haul of gold medals and two world records from the Lifesaving World Championships in ­Adelaide, where she was also the Aust­ralian team captain.

Suffice to say Lani Pallister is not bad at surf lifesaving either, which means that fairly soon she's going to have to make a firm decision on whether or not her competitive future lies in the briny sea, or the chlorine of the pool.

"Alex [surf club] has been a huge part of my life; I have been in it for 10 years and I know it and the people ­involved with it so well," Lani muses. "I have made some of my best friends there, who will be my friends for life.

Lani Pallister (second from right) on patrol at Alexandra Headland, Sunshine Coast.

"I just love lifesaving, but I never thought I'd get the results I have. The first time I thought I might be all right at it was at the 2015 Aussies [Australian championships] in the under 14s, when I won the swim, and the board … and the iron." Lani laughs. "It was like, 'Oh … wait a ­minute'."

In 2017 Lani missed the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships because they clashed with the Junior Pan Pacifics, a decision she says ­"devastated" her but she believes was the right choice to make.

"I think if I am being realistic, if I am following my head and my heart, then I need to focus more on swimming, because if I am going to achieve what I want to achieve, I have to really step up my training in the pool."

And that means six mornings a week, Monday to Saturday, getting up at 4.30 and heading to the Cotton Tree pool, where her mother puts her, and the rest of the team, through her paces for the 6am to 8am training session.

She also trains five afternoons a week for two hours, heading to the pool after school and a quick bite to eat, returning home about 7pm and ­"falling into bed".

On Wednesdays she studies (her school, Maroochydore State High, has an unusual ­scholastic week, with longer hours and Wed­nesdays off), the straight-A student keen to also pursue a tertiary education.

Lani Pallister of Alexandra Headland Surf Club on her way to one of her six gold in the under-15 division at the Australian Surf Lifesaving championships at North Kirra. Photo: Harvpix

Lani wants to be an anaesthetist as well as an Olympian, and while both of these may seem like lofty aspirations, the teenager is refreshingly grounded in her pursuit of them.

"I know that you don't get anywhere without hard work," she says. "Mum has taught me that, but she's also taught me that you have to love what you do. You can't do it for the glory or the medals - or to beat your mother's times."

Lani laughs as her mother shakes her head. There are times, they say, when being coach and swimmer, as well as mother and daughter, proves difficult for both of them.

"She says things about my technique or my ­attitude and I really take it to heart, I take it ­waaaaaay too personally" Lani says.

"For me," Janelle says, "I try not to do the same when I see the roll of the eyes, or the ­muttering under the breath."

Janelle Pallister says there are two areas she treads (water) very carefully. One is making sure the other swimmers in her squad get the same amount of attention as her daughter, and the other is helping Lani - both as a swimmer and as her daughter - negotiate the highs and lows of professional sport.

"It's such a rollercoaster of a life, and I'm ­trying to prepare Lani for that," she says.

The woman once known as Big Red seems to be doing a fine job.

Ask Lani Pallister what's the most important thing in her life - swimming, surf lifesaving, ­making the Olympic team or reaching the World Lifesaving Championships - and the teenager with the killer instinct lurking beneath her megawatt smile does not hesitate.

"Family," she says firmly, "is everything."