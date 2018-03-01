Menu
CONFIDENCE BOOST: Westlawn middle-order striker Jacob Ellis uses his wrists to time a shot to midwicket during Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket.
Sport

Young gun turns up the heat to give Westlawn a hope

Matthew Elkerton
by
1st Mar 2018 1:00 PM

CRICKET: They call him 'Hollywood' around the club, and Westlawn young gun Jacob Ellis could easily be up for a leading role Oscar after a dominant performance with the willow on Wednesday.

Ellis guided the ball to all parts and out of McKittrick Park as he anchored the innings for Westlawn in their 96-run Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket win against GDSC Easts.

The in-form teenager punched five fours and three massive sixes on his way to 85 before he was the last man out for Westlawn with the score on 168.

Stand-in skipper Pat Vidler said he was impressed with the way Ellis built his innings, building key partnerships with Rohan Hackett (19) and Luke McLachlan (24).

"Jacob is a good kid and he certainly doesn't lack the confidence,” Vidler said.

"We call him Hollywood around the club because he thinks he is a rockstar when he goes out to bat. But he has the performances to back it all up.

"He has been one of our best all through this season and he showed it again out there. We needed someone to step up and guide the innings and he did it well.”

If Ellis was getting the gong for a lead actor, then Rohan 'Chopper' Hackett would take the support role after the lightning left-arm seamer wreaked havoc on Easts' top-order.

Hackett (4 for 10 off 5) was landing the ball on a dime according to his captain during an express five-over spell of bowling.

Hackett took the castle of Shannon Connor in the third over of the innings and followed on from their beating the defenses of captain Jim Watters, John Martin and Mack Spencer.

"We wanted to attack with the ball as much as we could and Rohan really took up that challenge,” Vidler said.

"We needed to win to start with, but we also needed to win well to give us every chance of making the night cricket finals.”

Zac Page (2 for 13 off 5) and Vidler (2 for 10 off 4) worked well to finish off the job started by Hackett, bowling Easts out for 72.

The win pushes Westlawn to outright third, seven points ahead of Tucabia Copmanhurst and South Services, who play each other in the final round next week.

SCOREBOARD

CLEAVERS NIGHT COMPETITION

Round 17

WESTLAWN v GDSC EASTS

At McKittrick Park

Toss: Westlawn

Umpires: Paul Ensby, Jeff Hackett

Westlawn 1st Innings

PJ Vidler c ? b ? 13

B Shipman b ? 1

R Hackett b Tredinnich 19

J Ellis b ? 85

L McLachlan b ? 24

JT Bender st Knight b ? 5

RJ Bender b ? 2

N Blanch lbw b ? 0

JA Blanch b ? 0

Z Page not out 2

Extras (b 0, lb 1, w 14, nb 2) 17

ALL-OUT for 168

Overs: 28

FoW: 1-7(B Shipman) 2-23(PJ Vidler) 3-67(R Hackett) 4-130(L McLachlan) 5-147(JT Bender) 6-152(RJ Bender) 7-153(N Blanch) 8-153(JA Blanch) 9-168(J Ellis)

Bowling: S Connor 5-0-22-1, JJ Watters 4-0-14-3, A Tredinnich 5-0-33-1, R Hebbard 5-0-35-2, S Joy 4-0-25-0, C Fisher 4-0-27-1, Z McCann 1-0-11-0

GDSC Easts 1st Innings

B Knight c N Blanch b JA Blanch 36

S Connor b Hackett 7

JJ Watters b Hackett 2

J Martin b Hackett 0

M Spencer lbw b Hackett 7

R Hebbard c Vidler b JA Blanch 3

Z McCann b Page 3

C Fisher b Page 0

S Joy b Vidler 1

T Petterson lbw b Vidler 0

A Tredinnich not out 4

Extras (b 0, lb 3, w 4, nb 2) 9

ALL-OUT for 72

Overs: 22.3

FoW: 1-9(S Connor) 2-13(JJ Watters) 3-13(J Martin) 4-23(M Spencer) 5-32(R Hebbard) 6-48(Z McCann) 7-53(C Fisher) 8-54(S Joy) 9-62(T Petterson) 10-72(B Knight)

Bowling: R Hackett 5-2-10-4, N Blanch 5-1-16-0, JA Blanch 3.3-0-20-2, Z Page 5-1-13-2, PJ Vidler 4-1-10-2

clarence cricket cleavers mechanical night cricket crca gdsc easts jacob ellis night cricket westlawn
Grafton Daily Examiner
