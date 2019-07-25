Young Gunners invited to West Ham Academy Camp

FOOTBALL: South Services Gunners star Jack Munro was one of four Grafton players chosen this week to attend the West Ham Oceania Academy National Camp on the Gold Coast in September.

The 10-year old took part in the West Ham clinic in Grafton over the school holidays and will be joined by William Swalding and two others as they travel to The Southport School on September 21.

Munro was looking forward to the opportunity and hopes to one day represent his country at the top level of the sport.

"I'm pretty excited for it. I'm looking forward to learning more skills and new plays,” Munro said.

The young star is hoping to replicate the style of one of the best in the world in his own performances out on the football field.

"I'd like to be like Cristiano Ronaldo, his ball skills are awesome and he's really exciting to watch,” he said.

Munro's mother Cherie Power was proud of the achievement and said he will take a lot away from the experience with some of the best players in the region.

"I think he's always worked really hard, he practises a lot and he's been playing since he was four years old and he's done really well,” Power said.

"He went into the clinic in the holidays just looking to get something out of it for his game and now he's got an invite for the camp.”

Power said Munro is always keen to learn and is looking forward to working with some top coaches when he heads to the Gold Coast in September.

"I think he's really excited for the coaching, they have coached Premier League teams over in England. He usually likes to get some good coaching and he always takes a lot out of things that way in terms of skills,” she said.

Munro has been with the Gunners since he first started playing football and Power praised the club for opening doors for their players.

"He's always had great support from them, club president Shannon Tough has always been encouraging to him and the other kids with clinics and opportunities.”

"He's always wanted to play for Australia and he's pretty keen to be as good as Ronaldo.”

Munro will have the opportunity to learn from a number of experienced members of the West Ham set-up including Academy assistant director Paul Heffer as well as some prolific Australian coaches.

The camp also gives players the opportunity to have their skills recognised in front of scouts from National Premier League clubs and even scouts from other English clubs including West Ham.