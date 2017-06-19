Young guns dominate in Grafton City Bears win

HOCKEY MEN: Grafton City Bears' young stars were on show over the weekend in their dominate 9-0 win against an understrength Sailors outfit.

City Bears captain-coach Mick Russ said he was pleased by how well his side controlled the match.

"It was our plan to build on what we had after controlling defence and attack, so it was good experience for us to control the game like that,” he said.

"We swapped a few players around and gave them a go in a few different positions, and we tried a few different things with our short corners that we might not otherwise have the chance to try.

"It was a pretty dominate display but we went about it the right way. All the goals were pretty good goals.”

By full time Brayden Lollback had scored four goals and Ben Jurd claimed three to his name, and Russ praised their efforts in the match.

"It's pleasing to see these guys play well, they both had strong games,” he said.

Russ said the side was strengthened after returning from the NSW Hockey State Championships last week.

"You can definitely notice the difference in the way they played since playing in Sydney,” he said.

"You haven't got the time to think playing against top teams in Sydney, as soon as you have the ball someone is trying to tackle you, so you could tell as soon as they had the ball this week they knew what they wanted to do with it, so it definitely helped their decision making and flow of the game.

"It's good for the whole club, not just the first grade guys, for players to have that representative experience, because they bring that experience back to everyone.

"By our guys lifting other get to see what's going on, and that's a good thing for hockey in general.”