Young guns lead the way for new-look Harwood

OPENER: Harwood first grader Matt Young punches the ball through point during their clash against Wanderers at Barry Watts Oval. Ebony Stansfield

CRICKET: It was a new-look Harwood outfit that took the field in Lower Clarence Cricket Association first grade, but they were up to the same old tricks, securing a dogged win over Wanderers.

Led by newly-crafted opening pair Matt Young (19) and Oscar Pilon (17), Harwood collapsed in the middle of their innings to be all out for 88 on a tricky Barry Watts Oval wicket.

Harwood captain Dane Mitchell, who was out for a three-ball duck glancing one off his pads to the keeper, said the wicket was hard to judge all the way through.

"The ball was swinging, cutting and popping off the pitch,” he said.

"With the moisture in the surface, we always knew it was going to be tough to score on, we probably thought 120 was a winning score going in.

"We were a few short of that target, but we never really lost confidence because we knew they were going to face the same struggles we did.”

Luke Richardson, who made his return to cricket for the first time in almost 20 years, and Zac McMahon were the only other Harwood batsmen to reach double figures, with the side bowled out in the 32nd over.

In reply, Wanderers never looked comfortable at the crease, with the tricky wicket causing havoc for the defending premiers, who were missing a bit of their firepower.

But it was the efforts of young up-and-coming quick Troy Turner that defined the match, with the first grade debutant finishing with three for 13 off his six overs.

"He is only 13 years old but he was not fazed,” Mitchell said. "He bowled exceptionally well out there.

"(Wanderers) were only just starting to score and Troy came on first change and took two quick wickets to immediately peg them back.

"It was a really good team effort from our boys, everyone chipped in whether in the field or with the bat, which is good signs for the season, but it is only early days yet.”

Mitchell said it was great to see juniors like Pilon and Turner make an impression and take on an important task in their first game in the top grade.

"It is good for the club and very good for local cricket,” Mitchell said.

Harwood paceman Cameron Ryan, who has made the step up from third grade this season, took two for 20 off seven overs.

Harwood play fellow opening round winners Iluka this weekend.

SCORECARD

HARWOOD V WANDERERS

At Barry Watts Oval

Toss: Harwood

Umpires: Steve Cameron, Bill

McCarron

Harwood 1st Innings

MN Young lbw b ?19

O Pilon c ? b ?17

D Mitchell c ? b ?0

L Richardson st b ?11

Z McMahon run out16

D Ryan c ? b ?1

A Moss c ? b ?0

TN Turner c ? b ?0

D Fischer b ?1

J Johnson st b ?2

CD Ryan not out0

Extras (b 2, lb 0, w 18, nb 1)21

ALL OUT for88

Overs: 31.3

FoW: 1-37(O Pilon) 2-37(D Mitchell) 3-62(MN Young) 4-67(L Richardson) 5-77(D Ryan) 6-81(A Moss) 7-85(Z McMahon) 8-86(TN Turner) 9-88(J Johnson) 10-88(D Fischer)

Wanderers 1st Innings

Batting card unavailable

Extras (b 0, lb 1, w 2, nb 1)4

ALL OUT for78

Overs: 24.4

Bowling: CD Ryan 7-1-20-2, D Fischer 2-0-12-0 (1nb, 1w), TN Turner 6-1-13-3, MN Young 4-0-18-1, J Johnson 3-1-8-1, L Richardson 2-0-4-0 (1w), O Pilon 0.4-0-2-1