Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LEFT TO RIGHT: Linken Coram, Zahri Berry, Riley Godfrey-Martin, Rani Stevenson and Lachie Smith before the Single Fin junior finals at Turners Beach last weekend.
LEFT TO RIGHT: Linken Coram, Zahri Berry, Riley Godfrey-Martin, Rani Stevenson and Lachie Smith before the Single Fin junior finals at Turners Beach last weekend. Gary McEvoy
Sport

Young guns put on a show: Winners at Single Fin Take II

Mitchell Keenan
by
13th Jun 2019 1:06 PM

SURFING: Single Fin Take II was a big hit last weekend as longboard surfers from all over the North Coast flocked to Turners Beach in Yamba for the second annual surfing event.

Results were announced on Monday night as the event came to a close at the Yamba Bowling Club and there were some big names among the award winners carving up the competition over the long weekend.

Clarence Head Longboarders' Nigel O'Neill stating just how good the competition was from the juniors right up to the over 65's.

"The competitiveness was unreal,” O'Neill said.

"We had people from all walks of life out in the surf and it was awesome to see them giving it their best our there.”

Among the winners was promising youngster Lachie Smith who wowed the crowd with a wide range of silky moves on his way to first place, edging out keen competitors Rylee Godfrey-Martin and Rani Stevenson who finished in an impressive second and third.

The open men's was claimed by Bryce Watson after he narrowly saw off some strong runs by Charlie O'Sullivan and Paul Scholton to finish on top.

The open women's was won by Kate McCulloch, beating Wendy Stevenson and Erin Herd.

clarence head longboarders clarence surfing single fin turners beach
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Thousands of motorists face safety threat

    Thousands of motorists face safety threat

    News Car manufacturers are warning motorists to get this item replaced promptly

    OUR SAY: Join us for our 160th birthday

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Join us for our 160th birthday

    Opinion What's your earliest memory of The Daily Examiner?

    GIG GUIDE: Who's playing in the Valley this week

    GIG GUIDE: Who's playing in the Valley this week

    Whats On Don't miss anything with our guide to what's on

    How to catch a thief in 95 minutes

    premium_icon How to catch a thief in 95 minutes

    Crime The man ran through a service station and into a waiting vehicle