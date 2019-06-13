Young guns put on a show: Winners at Single Fin Take II

LEFT TO RIGHT: Linken Coram, Zahri Berry, Riley Godfrey-Martin, Rani Stevenson and Lachie Smith before the Single Fin junior finals at Turners Beach last weekend.

LEFT TO RIGHT: Linken Coram, Zahri Berry, Riley Godfrey-Martin, Rani Stevenson and Lachie Smith before the Single Fin junior finals at Turners Beach last weekend. Gary McEvoy

SURFING: Single Fin Take II was a big hit last weekend as longboard surfers from all over the North Coast flocked to Turners Beach in Yamba for the second annual surfing event.

Results were announced on Monday night as the event came to a close at the Yamba Bowling Club and there were some big names among the award winners carving up the competition over the long weekend.

Clarence Head Longboarders' Nigel O'Neill stating just how good the competition was from the juniors right up to the over 65's.

"The competitiveness was unreal,” O'Neill said.

"We had people from all walks of life out in the surf and it was awesome to see them giving it their best our there.”

Among the winners was promising youngster Lachie Smith who wowed the crowd with a wide range of silky moves on his way to first place, edging out keen competitors Rylee Godfrey-Martin and Rani Stevenson who finished in an impressive second and third.

The open men's was claimed by Bryce Watson after he narrowly saw off some strong runs by Charlie O'Sullivan and Paul Scholton to finish on top.

The open women's was won by Kate McCulloch, beating Wendy Stevenson and Erin Herd.