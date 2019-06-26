Young guns set sharp scores in Yamba

Grafton high student Willow Harris hits a drive on the 18th hole at the NSW All Schools Golf championships at Yamba Golf Club.

Adam Hourigan

GOLF: Day two of qualifying at the NSW Combined High Schools Golf Championships and All Schools Selection Trials saw some great rounds of golf played by some of the best young talent in NSW.

Despite the testing conditions at Yamba Golf and Recreation Club, there have been some fantastic rounds played across the two days. Yesterday Alex Radevski from Aquinas College, Menai posted a score of 67, rising ten places to sit in first place heading into the final qualifying day.

Charlotte Campbell from Narrabeen shot a 76 to stay top of the girls table but round of the day went to Nikhita Arora who jumped 18 places to tenth after her round of 69.

Local hope Reilly Wunderlich of Maclean is well placed in the top ten after hitting a 71 to go with his 78 yesterday.

Hollie Fuller of South Grafton High dropped 14 places to sit 18th after holing out with 83. She now sits just outside the top 16.

Willow Harris of Grafton High will have his work cut out to make the top 16 after hitting a 77 to sit in 37th spot.

Players will be hoping for a reprieve from the strong winds which have made for challenging golf on day two and the torrential rain which plagued much of play on day one.

If that happens and the top players keep on their upward trajectory, there would be a strong chance some course records could tumble in the coming days.