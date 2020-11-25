Menu
Grafton District Golf Club’s Mixed Foursome Championship was played Sunday November 22, and saw Hollie Fuller and Greg Harvison (left) take out the title ahead of runners-up Maddie McKee and Jake Frame (right)
Golf

Young guns shine at Grafton District Golf Club

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
24th Nov 2020 11:00 PM
YOUNG 14-year-old junior Hollie Fuller claimed her first Grafton District Golf Club honour board event when she teamed with Greg ‘Cowboy’ Harvison to take out the mixed foursomes championship. Both players walked the course for the first 18 holes shot a three over par 111 gross that would be one of the lowest scores to ever win the event. The Fuller/Harvison combination covered the first 18 in 76 hits, they started their tournament with two bogies then righted the ship with birdies on the 5th and 9th holes to complete the first 9 in even par.

They found some trouble on the back 9 double bogeying the 16th hole and a bogey on the 18th. This then had them tied with the McKee/Frame combination on 76.

Fuller and Harvison then stormed home to cover the third and final 9 in 1 under par 35 highlighted by a birdie three on the 8th hole where Fuller put it to within feet of the hole for two and Harvison easily completed the birdie. Runner up were the Maddie McKee/Jake Frame pairing shooting 38 on their final 9, leaving them three shots behind, with a very good 114 gross.

Fuller, who is a State Development Squad member, now has her eyes set on competing in the Jack Newton Masters event in early December at the Kew Golf club followed closely by the NSW State Championships at Mt Broughton a week later. After that early in the new year she will take part in the NSW Amateur Championship on the Central Coast for some really good experience.

Grafton Daily Examiner

