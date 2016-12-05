40°
Sport

Young guns show maturity at crease as Easts score 367

Matthew Elkerton | 5th Dec 2016 7:00 AM
BEYOND HIS YEARS: GDSC Easts' young gun Jacob Ellis impressed with his maturity at the crease alongside fellow in-form junior Jackson Grieve.
BEYOND HIS YEARS: GDSC Easts' young gun Jacob Ellis impressed with his maturity at the crease alongside fellow in-form junior Jackson Grieve. Debrah Novak

GDSC EASTS V WESTLAWN: Jackson Grieve and Jacob Ellis as they plundered the Westlawn bowling attack.

It was a thankless day for Westlawn in the field as they toiled away in the stifling afternoon heat without luck as Easts capitalised on several opportunities, racking up a dominant 367 all out off just shy of 80 overs.

It was a match that rested on the turning silver and as it came up Easts way the experienced captain licked his lips at the opportunity of dismantling the Westlawn attack on a flat McKittrick Park deck.

With the return of the experienced Tim White (9) to the openers role, Hill slotted himself in at four in a move that paid immediate dividends for the home side.

Shannon Connor (22) continued his early season form hitting three fours and a maximum to show early intent and set up a confident opening stand of 33 with White.

It took the pressure off the captain who was able to play his shots from ball one, and with an in-form Grieve (66), Hill (87) brought up his half century as the pair played with intent to notch up a 187-run stand for the fourth wicket.

"It was a really good deck to bat on and we knew this kind of score had been coming for a few weeks,” Hill said.

"We spoke before the match about putting together big partnerships and working in pairs to a good total. It was great to see that come off.”

But even when Hill and Grieve fell within 15 runs of each other the batting side did not panic, with fellow junior Ellis (61) and team leader bat Andrew Latham (43 not out) consolidating the innings with a 96-run stand.

"We spoke about knuckling down for a few overs after each wicket to stem any chance of a flow before resuming an attacking form,” Hill said.

"I was really happy with how the younger boys pulled it together in the middle order. I thought Jacob batted with a lot of maturity especially when he was under pressure up one end.”

The one shining light for Westlawn was the efforts of young gun Noah Green (5 for 55 off 14.4) who picked up the first five wicket haul of his senior cricket career.

With A big total on the board it gives the Easts attack plenty to bowl at when the match resumes next week.

"We made sure they all knew the job is only half done,” Hill said.

SCORECARD

GDSC EASTS V WESTLAWN

At McKittrick Park

Toss: GDSC Easts

Umpires: Steve Millar, Jeffrey Thompson

GDSC Easts 1st Innings

S Connor c Rainbow b Hackett 22

T White c Cahill b Blanch 9

M Robins c Rainbow b Green 16

B Hill c Vidler b Green 87

JR Grieve c Blanch b Green 66

J Ellis b Cahill 61

A Latham not out 43

N Harris b Green 10

A Spies b Green 0

BJ Shaw lbw b Rainbow 2

B Palmer run out (N Green) 2

Extras (b 16, lb 9, w 18, nb 6) 49

ALL-OUT for 367

Overs: 79.4

FoW: 1-33(S Connor) 2-35(T White) 3-36(M Robins) 4-223(B Hill) 5-236(JR Grieve) 6-332(J Ellis) 7-351(N Harris) 8-355(A Spies) 9-362(BJ Shaw) 10-367(B Palmer)

Bowling: N Blanch 22-4-80-1, AP Cahill 10-1-61-1, R Hackett 2.5-1-12-1, PJ Vidler 12.2-1-39-0, N Green 14.4-2-55-5, K Lawrence 4-1-16-0, L McLachlan 2-0-21-0, JP Rainbow 12-0-58-1

