Young king with plenty to learn

GUINEAS PRELUDE: The results might not be there yet, but the signs are pointing towards a bright future for future stayer King Amadeus.

Trainer Morgan Butler said with a young compliment of horses in his stable it's been a while between races at Grafton, but he was looking forward to racing on his home track.

"It will be good to get my three-year-old back in the race,” Butler said.

"I've been a bit down on numbers lately, and I've got a few young horses coming through so the education process takes a while.”

While King Amadeus has only begun his racing career, Butler said he has seen potential in the three-year-old gelding.

"If you have a look at him he is a lightly built horse, tall and lanky and all legs which is your typical 2000m horse,” he said.

"I started him over 1200m first up and he just ran along and didn't look to be in the race, he was ridden hard and made some ground late but you didn't notice it. It wasn't until I set him up to 1800m that I first saw his true potential.

"He will be a really nice four or five-year-old stayer, but it's just a matter of building up to that point.

"I know this three-year-old guinea and an open handicap, but this is the first time in his career that he will be just taking on other three-year-olds, every other start he has been up against older horses.

"If he can run in the top five I'm on the right track.”

While early in his fledgling racing career, King Amadeus has recorded two fourth places in his last two starts, which has given Butler some confidence that he is heading in the right direction.

"Last start was really brilliant, he sat outside the leader which I wasn't expecting, especially since he was racing against a much older set of horses,” Butler said.

"He hit the front with 200m to go but didn't know how to finish the race off and get beat by a length.

"He is still very immature, still not there yet but in another year he should be a really nice stayer, it's just a matter of getting that racing experience and training.

"He is an exciting prospect, probably one of the better stayers I'll have. When he puts it together and gets a win, it wouldn't surprise me if he gets three or four or five more, he is that sort of horse.

"He isn't there physically or mentally yet, but you've got to start somewhere.”