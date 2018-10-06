Young Koumala man breaks woman's jaw in fiery argument

Aaron John Podszun-Elvin, 23, of Koumala pleaded guilty in the District Court in Mackay on Friday to causing the grievous bodily harm of a woman at Koumala on January 5, 2018.

A MINING worker from Koumala who broke a woman's jaw with a punch during a neighbourhood dispute will not spend any time behind bars.

Aaron John Podszun-Elvin, 23, sobbed as he faced the District Court in Mackay on Friday, pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm on January 5 at Koumala.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker said the defendant, who had no criminal history, launched a "completely gratuitous" assault.

Podszun-Elvin's family and his neighbours had been blaring music over the top of each other when the situation escalated. One of the neighbours, the victim, walked out of her home and was approached by Podszun-Elvin, who then took a swing at her, with catastrophic results, during an argument.

The victim required surgery, involving the insertion of plates and screws, and lost three teeth.

In defence, barrister Stephen Byrne (instructed by McKays Solicitors) said the "single blow" had been "spontaneous" and spur of the moment".

"He's not proud of it, your honour," Mr Byrne told Judge Paul Smith, touching on the "terrible consequences" for the victim.

But Mr Byrne said his client - who appeared distraught throughout the hearing - had sought help in regards to his use of alcohol, a factor on the morning of the offence, and anger management. Mr Byrne described Podszun-Elvin as an "immature" young man and a production operator in his "dream job"

Judge Smith said he was "going to keep (Podszun-Elvin) out of jail", taking into account an early guilty plea and other factors. Podszun-Elvin was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for two years. He offered to pay, and was ordered to pay, $5000 in compensation.