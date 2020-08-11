Menu
An up-and-coming rugby league player faced court today after being charged with stabbing three people after a match in western Sydney.
Crime

Young league star charged over stabbing

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
11th Aug 2020 6:52 PM

A budding rugby league star has been charged over the alleged stabbing of three people after a rugby league match in western Sydney.

Ratu Nanovo, 19, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon having spent the past two days under police guard at Nepean Hospital.

Mr Nanovo was taken to Granville police station and charged with three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Ratu Nanovo in his Fijian playing strip.
The charge carries a maximum jail term of 25 years in prison.

Police allege the former Australian Schoolboys and Fiji representative went to a car and got a knife, which he hid in his shorts, after an under-20s match between Penrith Brothers and Wentworthville Magpies in North Parramatta on Sunday.

He then allegedly stabbed three males - a 19-year-old Magpies player and two spectators, 16 and 22 - after a fight sparked in the carpark.

Bradley Wayne Middlebrook.
Mr Nanovo was refused bail at Parramatta Local Court on Tuesday afternoon and is due to return to the same court on Wednesday.

He was the second man charged over the incident, with Brothers player Bradley Wayne Middlebrook also denied bail at Penrith Local Court on Monday.

Police on the scene at Old Saleyards Reserve in North Parramatta. Picture: Adam Yip
Mr Middlebrook, 20, of Werrington, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm while in company and affray.

He will next appear in court in October.

Originally published as Young league star charged over stabbing

crime ratu nanovo stabbing violence

