Young Magpies showing promise as NRRL season wraps up

BRIGHT FUTURE: Cooper Many was a big part of Lower Clarence Magpies run to the 2018 under-18 preliminary final and things look bright as they move forward. Belinda Martyn

NRRRL SEASON WRAP: The Lower Clarence Magpies have had a tough season across the grades this year but the shining light has been the under-18 side finishing the year with five wins and eighth place out of 11 teams.

The young Magpies had a strong start to the season with a narrow 14-8 loss to the Byron Bay Red Devils before two straight wins against Murwillumbah and Kyogle but the dream run wouldn't last as they fell to nine straight defeats by a number of very close margins.

Lower Clarence found three more wins over the course of the year and will hold their head up high after challenging some of the strongest teams in the competition and taking them to the wire.

The Magpies reserve grade and ladies league tag sides had challenging seasons in their respective competitions falling to last place amid a challenging year for the club with a lack of numbers and senior players to draw from.

Magpies club president John Elisaia is optimistic that 2020 will be a strong year for the club with a healthy dose of talent coming through the junior ranks to draw from in the coming years as Lower Clarence look to bounce back.