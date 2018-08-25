Young man dies after falling from ute overnight

A YOUNG man has died after falling from a utility onto the road at Dirranbandi overnight.

About 7.30pm, emergency services received a call saying the man had fallen from the vehicle and onto Narine Road.

Emergency Services travelled to the remote location about 40 kilometres out of town and found the 24-year-old man, deceased at the scene.

There were three other men in the vehicle at the time aged 25, 19 and 18.

The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.