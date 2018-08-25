Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Young man dies after falling from ute overnight

Rae Wilson
by
25th Aug 2018 5:53 AM

A YOUNG man has died after falling from a utility onto the road at Dirranbandi overnight.

About 7.30pm, emergency services received a call saying the man had fallen from the vehicle and onto Narine Road.

Emergency Services travelled to the remote location about 40 kilometres out of town and found the 24-year-old man, deceased at the scene.

There were three other men in the vehicle at the time aged 25, 19 and 18.

The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

dirranbandi editors picks fatal crash

Top Stories

    RFS communications team band together to help community

    premium_icon RFS communications team band together to help community

    News Meet the people working behind the scenes for the RFS in the Clarence Valley

    FIRE EFFORT: Local businesses come to the rescue

    premium_icon FIRE EFFORT: Local businesses come to the rescue

    Community Local businesses keep caffeine levels up for fire crews, volunteers

    Police release CCTV images after multiple thefts

    Police release CCTV images after multiple thefts

    Crime Police want to know if you recognise this man

    $6m spend to tighten security on HSC papers

    premium_icon $6m spend to tighten security on HSC papers

    Education NSW will spend almost $6m on around-the-clock security guards.

    • 25th Aug 2018 7:30 AM

    Local Partners